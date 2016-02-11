Jesse Hughes (2ndR), Dave Catching (L), Julian Dorio (2ndL) and Eden Galindo (R), members of Eagles of Death Metal band, mourn in front of the Bataclan concert hall to pay tribute to the shooting victims in Paris, France, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/Files

STOCKHOLM Eagles of Death Metal, the band on stage during the deadliest of the Islamic State attacks in Paris in November last year, has scheduled its first concert since the massacre.

The concert is set for Stockholm on Feb. 13, according to the American rock band's website. It had cancelled all its scheduled shows after the attack, although it made an appearance at a U2 concert in Paris in December.

The coordinated attacks in the French capital killed 130 people, most of them at the Bataclan concert hall where Eagles of Death Metal, also known as EODM, were performing.

All the musicians in the band survived the Paris attack unharmed but the band's merchandise manager was among the people killed.

Bataclan managers said on the venue's website they had decided to renovate and aimed to reopen this year. EODM, which are scheduled to play the Olympia venue in Paris on Feb. 16, have said they want to be the first to perform at Bataclan when it reopens.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)