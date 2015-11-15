(Adds record label executive killed in 4th paragraph; ages of
victims)
By Steve Gorman and Ben Klayman
Nov 14 All the musicians performing with the
California-based rock band Eagles of Death Metal emerged
unharmed from the lethal terror attack inside a Paris concert
hall, but a member of their entourage was killed in the
violence, relatives said on Saturday.
The band's merchandise manager, a 36-year-old Briton named
Nick Alexander, was identified in a statement from his family as
one of at least 89 people who died when gunmen stormed the
Bataclan music hall in the midst of Friday night's show.
"Nick died doing the job he loves and we take great comfort
in knowing how much he was cherished by his friends around the
world," the family said. Alexander had worked the merchandise
table for a number of bands touring Europe, including the Black
Keys and the Disco, Rolling Stone magazine said.
Also among those killed was a Mercury Records executive,
Thomas Ayad, 34, part of a team from the band's parent label,
Universal Music Group, attending the concert, the company said.
The French news agency Agence France-Presse reported on
Saturday that Eagles of Death Metal has decided to cut short its
European tour and return home, quoting an unnamed official for
the concert promoter Nous Productions.
But there was no official word from the band on the status
of the remaining 21 stops on its tour, which had been slated to
end on Dec. 10 in Lisbon, Portugal.
The Bataclan was one of several sites around Paris targeted
by gunmen and bombers on Friday in what French authorities have
said was a coordinated assault that left at least 129 dead
overall. Islamic State on Saturday claimed responsibility for
the attacks.
Eagles of Death Metal were onstage performing when the
attack at the Bataclan began. The group, which also goes by the
acronym EODM, was formed in the late 1990s in the California
city of Palm Desert by lifelong friends Jesse Hughes and Josh
Homme, the group's only two permanent members.
Hughes' mother told Reuters Friday night her son was "very
upset and shaken," though unhurt, and that she understood that
the rest of band were also safe. Homme was not on the group's
European tour.
Wayne Tong, father-in-law of guitarist Matt McJunkins, said
his son-in-law was in protective custody afterward giving a
statement to police while his passport was being cleared.
"He was one of the last ones to be found and released," Tong
told Reuters in a telephone interview from Oregon. Tong said the
account was related to him by his daughter, McJunkins' wife.
Tong said he was told that no member of the band was hurt.
Guitarist-vocalist Eden Galindo was reportedly safe,
according to a Facebook post Friday night by an associate. Other
media reported that drummer Julian Dorio was also unharmed.
According to band lore, the group took its name from Homme's
joking description of the Polish band Vader as "the Eagles of
Death Metal," a reference he and Hughes ultimately adopted for
their own musical collaboration that critics say is more in
keeping with garage band rock than death metal rock.
A Paris concert scheduled for Saturday night by Irish band
U2 was canceled due to the state of emergency across France, and
the American rock band Foo Fighters canceled the rest of its
European tour on Saturday. Foo Fighters founder Dave Grohl has
played with Eagles of Death Metal.
It was not immediately clear when EODM's members would
return to California or whether they might resume their tour.
The band released its fourth album, "Zipper Down," in October.
The American band Deftones, which also had been scheduled to
play at the Bataclan in the coming days, was reported by several
news outlets to have decided to return to the United States.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles and Ben Klayman in
Detroit; Writing by Ben Klayman; Editing by Frank McGurty,
Bernard Orr and David Gregorio)