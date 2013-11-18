PARIS Nov 18 A man fired shots outside the headquarters of French bank Societe Generale in the La Defense business district of western Paris on Monday, according to a spokeswoman for the bank who said there were no casualties.

"I can confirm that a man opened fire ... Nobody was injured. The police are on the spot and investigating," the spokeswoman said in response to a query from Reuters.

The incident followed an earlier one in which an assailant shot and seriously wounded one person at the central Paris offices of left-wing newspaper Liberation, prompting police to launch a manhunt and deploy protection outside the offices of other media outlets in the French capital.