* Beghal, two French gunmen crossed in prison in 2005
* Algerian Islamist described as "crux" of killings probe
* His lawyer denies involvement, says "common delinquent"
PARIS, Jan 15 The French investigation into last
week's Paris shootings is exploring the possible role of Djamel
Beghal, an Islamist suspected of first bringing the gunmen
together and putting them on the path from impressionable youths
to cold-blooded killers.
While the 49-year-old Algerian has denied through his lawyer
any involvement in the attacks, judicial and prison sources have
described how two of the three gunmen nonetheless fell under his
spell during a joint 2005 stretch in jail and then pursued
contacts with him after leaving prison.
"Beghal is the crux of the case," said a source close to the
inquiry, which on Tuesday ordered searches in the cell in the
high-security prison in the western city of Rennes where he is
now serving time for an unrelated conviction.
"He is a sorcerer, a seducer," Louis Caprioli, deputy head
of France's DST anti-terrorist intelligence unit from 1998 to
2004, told Reuters on Wednesday of a man whose own journey to
radicalisation passed through London's Finsbury Park mosque
during spells living in Britain in the late-1990s.
Barely a week after attacks on the satirical weekly Charlie
Hebdo and a Jewish deli, French authorities are scrutinising
security, intelligence and penal structures to see how the three
days of violence could possibly have been averted, Prime
Minister Manuel Valls and other officials have said.
The fact that all three of the killers and their links with
Beghal were known to authorities for years has not gone
unnoticed. The government has acknowledged "shortfalls" in
intelligence and is putting prison procedures under review.
At this stage in the inquiry, major questions remain open on
how the two Kouachi brothers and deli killer Amedy Coulibaly
nurtured their plans, and whether a claim of responsibility by
al Qaeda in Yemen issued on Wednesday is plausible.
But thousands of pages of French court documents from their
past brushes with the law, on which Reuters has been briefed,
shed light on the 7-month period in 2005 when Beghal, Coulibaly
and Cherif Kouachi - the younger of the two brothers - crossed
paths in prison and again five years later in rural France.
AMIABLE BUT MENACING
Born in 1965 in the small town of Bordj Bou Arreridj east of
Algiers into a family of 10 children, Beghal secured his
school-leaving certificate and moved to France in 1986, gaining
French nationality seven years later.
In the late 1990s he lived briefly in the English Midlands
city of Leicester and London, where he attended the Finsbury
Park mosque, run at the time by radical cleric Abu Hamza.
As he moved more deeply into radical circles, Beghal spent
2000 at a training camp in Afghanistan and was arrested a year
later in Abu Dhabi. He alleges he was tortured there before
being sent back to France.
Convicted for his role in a group behind a failed 1999-2001
plot to blow up the U.S. embassy in Paris, Beghal was sent to
the sprawling Fleury jail outside the French capital where
Cherif Kouachi and Coulibaly would also end up serving time.
Already, Beghal was a beguiling figure, described in one
psychological profiling as by turns amiable and menacing.
Judicial sources said he built up a "little group of believers"
fascinated by his notoriety and religious knowledge.
"He has a gift for being able to convince on the rightness
of his cause," said Caprioli, the former deputy head of France's
DST anti-terrorist intelligence unit. "Anyone who came into
contact with him could not have helped but become more
radicalised."
It was in Fleury jail, that Cherif Kouachi, arrested for his
role in a jihadist recruitment cell, and Coulibaly, jailed for
his part in a bank raid, crossed paths from January to August
2005.
Coulibaly subsequently confirmed to investigating judges
that he struck up a friendship with Beghal which others noted
coincided with a stark change in his character.
Notably, judicial sources say it was at this time that the
"quiet, cheerful and polite" 22-year-old with a love of
motorcycles started to express radical Islamist ideas.
The widespread phenomenon of radical Islam in French jails
spread by so-called "recruiters", and the inability to stem its
rise, was the subject of a Reuters investigation in May 2013.
ISOLATION INEFFECTIVE?
Yet here was a difference: as a known threat, Beghal had
been placed in isolation - a fact confirmed by Khalil Merroun, a
former Muslim chaplain at Fleury who by telephone recalled
paying him five or six visits, always in solitary confinement.
France's justice ministry also states Beghal was always kept
away from other inmates. But prison guards and other penal
system sources acknowledge that overcrowding, overwhelmed
guards, and inmates' guile can thwart that system.
"Someone in isolation is not necessarily miles away from the
rest in detention. If you yell from the windows, you're heard,"
said Jimmy Delliste, head of the Nanterre jail outside Paris, an
authority on the French prison system.
Other methods include hand-scrawled messages thrown from
windows or signs flashed; instructions between prisoners passed
by visitors or corruptible guards on the take; and Fleury's
infamous "yo-yos" - tightly rolled sheets used as rope between
windows to pass objects from cell to cell.
One prison administration source doubted that a prisoner in
isolation could thoroughly radicalise another detainee from
scratch but noted: "Is it 100 percent watertight? No."
The Justice Ministry recognises it is not always possible to
guarantee complete isolation. But it argues it would not have
been possible for Beghal to have radicalised other prisoners.
"PICKAX BLOW"
Whatever links grew between the three in Fleury, they were
strong enough to lay the ground for further meetings five years
later in the incongruously bucolic setting of France's Cantal
region, where Beghal had been assigned to house arrest.
Here he ended up in "Les Messageries" motel in the little
town of Murat, nestled in a mountainous part of France better
know for its long-horned cows and hard cheeses.
Paid for by the interior ministry, the room hand-picked by
the prefect, mayor and gendarmerie was ideal for surveillance.
"They ordered up a room, we had to put him up," the owner,
who did not want to give her name, told Reuters. Beghal never
gave her any problems in his year at the motel apart from the
difficulty in finding halal meat for him.
In early 2010, both Coulibaly and Cherif Kouachi, now out of
jail themselves, paid a number of visits to Beghal in Cantal
that were monitored by intelligence forces, judicial sources
said, citing the court documents.
It was during such weekend visits that Coulibaly's companion
Hayat Boumeddiene - whom Turkish authorities say crossed into
Syria on Jan. 8 - was photographed in a full-faced veil posing
with a crossbow, the same documents show.
Coulibaly said in later testimony the visits were harmless,
spent "reminiscing about prison, talking about the mountains."
Yet phone calls intercepted at the same time between Beghal
and Smain Ali Belkacem, an Algerian Islamist imprisoned for his
role in one of the 1995 attacks on the Paris transport system
that killed eight, pointed to a plot to spring Belkacem from
jail.
The intercepts show the two men spoke in code: "bird" for
helicopter, "suit" for car, "books" for weapons and "marriage"
for attack." It was during one such conversation that Beghal
mentioned another plan he was building "brick by brick."
"Because a blow with a pickax is worth more than 10 blows
with a garden hoe," he added, using an Algerian adage in a
conversation investigators noted was "more than troubling" yet
not substantial enough to conclude he was planning any attack.
Weeks later, police pounced, arresting Beghal, Coulibaly and
Kouachi for their part in the conspiracy to break Belkacem out
of jail. Beghal and Coulibaly received further jail sentences,
while Kouachi was later dropped from the case.
There is no indication that the "pickax" plan was in any way
the germ of last week's attacks. Beghal subsequently told
investigators it was simply a project to give legal support to
others, who like him had been stripped of French nationality.
Beghal's wife Sylvie, who lives in Britain, has issued a
statement to CAGE, an advocacy group working against alleged
injustices carried out in the name of state anti-terrorism
policies, protesting his innocence.
"This man being held up as the representative of (late al
Qaeda leader Osama) bin Laden in France is nothing more than a
common delinquent," his lawyer Beranger Tourne told Beur FM, a
favourite radio station of France's North African community.
Yet the al Qaeda propaganda and other jihadist videos seized
in the police raid on Beghal's motel room was enough to convince
investigators of his "unquestionable adhesion to armed Jihad".
At his trial, he was convicted to 10 years in prison which
Beghal, now stripped of his French nationality, is serving in
the ultra-modern Rennes-Vezin le Coquet prison.
As the sieges of the Kouachi brothers and Coulibaly played
out Friday, Beghal was moved to a top-security isolation ward.
His lawyer said Tuesday's cell searches were "unfruitful"; the
investigation into last week's killings goes on.
