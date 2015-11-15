BRUSSELS Belgian authorities have arrested five people during house searches in Brussels in connection with the deadly Paris attacks, a local official said on Sunday, but prosecutors did not confirm the number.

"There have been five arrests made linked to the attacks in Paris," said Francoise Schepmans, mayor of the Molenbeek district of Brussels where police carried out a series of raids on Saturday.

Prosecutors and government officials said they could not confirm the number of arrests, having said late on Saturday that the number of people detained was at least three.

French and Belgian prosecutors said a car found near the concert venue in Paris, where the deadliest attack was carried out on Friday, had been hired in Belgium.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Barbara Lewis; Editing by Andrew Bolton)