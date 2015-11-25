BRUSSELS Nov 25 Belgium's tourist boards have
latched onto a social media craze of cats that gave Brussels
light relief during a tense five-day security lockdown in the
wake of militant attacks in Paris.
Images of the city's streets deserted as security forces
hunted suspected Islamist militants have dealt a blow to
Belgium's tourism industry, with hotels reporting many
cancellations.
When police on Sunday asked the public in Brussels not to
share details of their operations on social media, Belgians took
to tweeting each other pictures of their cats.
Capitalising on the social media hit, Belgium's three
tourist authorities have now released a 20 second video film
showing cats at Brussels's landmarks such as the historic Grand
Place or the Atomium, which they said was filmed at the height
of the lockdown. [youtu.be/3AB6K7rWlG4
]
The video depicts cats dancing all over the city, some
wearing black bowler hats or with green apples in front of their
faces in a nod to paintings of the Belgian surrealist painter
Rene Magritte.
In the background, a saxophone is heard, an invention of the
Belgian Adolphe Sax. The original trend drew a warm response on
social media, and the tourist authorities said they wanted to
show how proud they were of Brussels and its residents for their
good-humoured response to the crisis.
Belgium's capital has been on maximum alert since Saturday
over the threat of a possible Paris-style attack. A coordinated
assault in which 130 people were killed in Paris on Nov. 13 was
claimed by Islamic State.
Brussels, home to the European Commission, reopened its
metro system and schools on Wednesday, albeit with armed police
and soldiers still patrolling.
"Tourism Flanders, Visit Brussels and Wallonia-Brussels
Tourism are proud of the people of Brussels and wanted to give
them an extra boost," they said. "Their winking cats evoked
great sympathy at home and abroad."
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop and
Raissa Kasolowsky)