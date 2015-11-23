Over 65s dominate protest vote in French election
PARIS While street demonstrations are mainly a younger person's domain in France, when it comes to protest voting by spoiling ballots, the over 65s appear to be the most active age group.
BRUSSELS Belgian prosecutors on Monday said they have charged a man with participating in the Paris attacks in an ongoing investigation in Brussels, which is currently on maximum security alert.
He is being held in custody. Another 15 people who were arrested in an operation on Sunday night have been released after being questioned, the Federal Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.
Two of five people detained earlier on Monday were also released, it said.
SEOUL South Korea's new president launched international efforts to defuse tension over North Korea's weapons development on Thursday, urging both dialogue and sanctions while also aiming to ease Chinese anger about a U.S. anti-missile system.