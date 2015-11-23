BRUSSELS Belgian prosecutors on Monday said they have charged a man with participating in the Paris attacks in an ongoing investigation in Brussels, which is currently on maximum security alert.

He is being held in custody. Another 15 people who were arrested in an operation on Sunday night have been released after being questioned, the Federal Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

Two of five people detained earlier on Monday were also released, it said.

