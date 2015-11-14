BRUSSELS Nov 14 Belgium has imposed frontier controls on road, rail and air arrivals from France following Friday's attacks in Paris, a spokesman for Prime Minister Charles Michel said.

The premier would convene his security cabinet at 9 a.m. (0800 GMT) on Saturday, the spokesman added, to review responses to the violence affecting Belgium's southern neighbour.

Coming after several months in which movements of migrants from the Middle East, Africa and Asia have prompted some EU states to suspend elements of the bloc's open-border system, the spokesman stressed Belgium was not closing its frontiers but would step up spot checks on travellers arriving from France. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr; editing by Ralph Boulton)