Belgian soldiers patrol on Brussels Grand Place after security was tightened in Belgium following the fatal attacks in Paris on Friday, in Brussels, Belgium, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A sniper and an observer of Belgian police special forces are seen on a balcony of a building on Brussels Grand Place after security was tightened in Belgium following the fatal attacks in Paris on Friday, in Brussels, Belgium, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS Belgium charged a suspect with terrorism offences on Friday, a day after police detained the person during a series of raids related to last week's attacks in Paris.

Belgian federal prosecutors said an investigating judge had charged the person, who was not identified, with participating in terrorist attacks and in the activities of a terrorist organisation. They gave no further details.

Police also detained seven people on Thursday as part of an investigation opened at the start of the year into the departure to Syria of Belgium-based Bilal Hadfi. Hadfi blew himself up near the Stade de France last Friday.

All seven detainees were released after questioning.

The prosecutors' office said in a separate statement that a court had decided to keep two men arrested on Saturday in custody for a another month. They are charged with leading a terrorist attack and participation in the activities of a terrorist group.

The two, Mohamed Amri, 27, and 21-year-old Hamza Attou, were briefly pulled over with the brother of one of the Paris attackers by French police on a highway near the Belgian border on Saturday morning. Amri and Attou were arrested later that day.

French national Salah Abdeslam, whose brother Brahim blew himself up in the French capital, remains at large and is the subject of an international arrest warrant.

Amri's lawyer has said that Amri was in Brussels when he received a call from Salah Abdeslam two hours after the attacks on Friday night. Abdeslam told Amri he had broken down in Paris and needed a lift back.

At least 130 people were killed in the coordinated attacks in Paris last Friday.

