* French, Belgian authorities seek suspects, accomplices
* Belgian hire car linked to Paris attack
* One of three arrested in Brussels was in Paris on Friday
* Brussels' Molenbeek district linked to many past probes
By Robert-Jan Bartunek and Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Nov 15 Belgian police arrested three
people on Saturday in raids in a poor, immigrant quarter of
Brussels as they pursued emerging links between the Paris
attacks and an Islamist bastion in France's northern neighbour.
Prime Minister Charles Michel said at least one of those
held from the inner Brussels neighbourhood of Molenbeek was
believed to have spent the previous evening in Paris, where two
cars registered in Belgium were impounded close to scenes of
some of the violence, including the Bataclan music hall.
"Police operations will go on," Michel told RTL television
after late-night police raids in Molenbeek, west of the city
centre, which is home to many Muslims, notably families
originally from Morocco and Turkey. His interior minister spoke
impatiently of going in to "clean up" Molenbeek.
"We're talking about a network," the borough's mayor,
Francoise Schepmans, said on Sunday, referring to a total of
five arrests in Molenbeek.
A French prosecutor said a car hired in Belgium was linked
to the attacks and that a Frenchman living in Brussels rented it
and was later stopped early on Saturday at the Belgian border.
A parking ticket issued in Molenbeek was found in the hire
car in Paris. Officials declined comment on reports that the
attacks may have been largely plotted in Brussels, that one of
three attack teams came from there and that at least three of
the attackers were based in the European Union capital.
Proportional to its 11 million population, of whom half a
million are Muslim, Belgium has been the European country which
has contributed the most foreign fighters to the civil war in
Syria -- over 300 by official estimates a year ago -- and it has
figured in many Islamist attacks and plots across the continent.
Many international security experts have long seen Belgium,
with its Muslim population, fragmented state structures
resulting from bitter divisions between French- and
Dutch-speakers and a history as a market for firearms, both
legal and illegal, as an "Achilles heel" of violence Islam
across Europe.
A prominent, Moroccan-born member of the group behind the
2004 Madrid train bombings that killed 191 was from Molenbeek.
The area has been connected with two attacks in France this
year. Security officials have said the Islamist who killed
people at a Paris kosher grocery in January at the time of the
attack on the magazine Charlie Hebdo acquired weapons in the
district. So too did the man overpowered in August on a Thalys
high-speed train from Brussels to Paris before he killed anyone.
An alleged plot to attack Belgian police in January, which
was broken up by raids in which two men were killed in the
eastern town of Verviers, had connections to Molenbeek. And a
Frenchman accused of shooting dead four people last year at the
Jewish Museum in Brussels also spent time in the area.
One international security expert said: "Belgium is a bit
the Achilles heel of Europe." Another, Rafaello Pantucci of
London's Royal United Services Institute, said: "The networks
between France and Belgium have been very tight for some time."
Michel said: "Belgium has a central position at the heart of
Europe, a small country whose local scale favours the movement
of people with hostile intent," he said. But he insisted his
centre-right coalition, in power for a year, was tackling that.
The problem of young men returning radicalised, and with
skills in handling automatic weapons remained, however, Michel,
39, said: "It's always possible to slip through the net."
His interior minister, Jan Jambon, told Belgian television
he believed Brussels and Molenbeek in particular was a problem
and that he would personally take charge of sorting out issues
in a neighbourhood which conservative critics view as an example
of failed left-wing experiments in mass immigration.
Schepmans, Molenbeek's centre-right mayor said many radicals
passed through, taking advantage of the anonymity afforded by
parts of the borough that are almost entirely Muslim.
Criticism of authorities in Brussels and Molenbeek reflects
in part Belgium's deep political and linguistic divide between
Dutch- and French-speaking communities.
Interior Minister Jambon is a Flemish nationalist who
highlighted the success of efforts to break Islamist radical
groups in Antwerp and other cities in Flanders. Only in largely
in French-speaking Brussels, and particularly Molenbeek, until
recently a fiefdom of the French-speaking Socialist party, was
there still a problem, he said.
The extreme local devolution that has been Belgium's answer
to centrifugal communal forces pulling it apart for decades has
been a factor in weakening its response to threats, said Edwin
Bakker, professor at the Centre for Terrorism and
Counterterrorism at the University of Leiden in the Netherlands.
"Belgium is a federal state and that's always an advantage
for terrorists ... Having several layers of government hampers
the flow of information among investigators," he said, adding
that Belgium, long a big arms manufacturer, had also become a
hub for the traffic of guns from the Balkans and elsewhere.
"In parts of Brussels there are areas where the police have
little grip, very segregated areas that don't feel they're part
of the Belgian state," he added. "While the neighbours may have
seen something going on, they're not passing it to the police."
The Belgian prosecutors would not say whether any of those
arrested on Saturday were previously known to authorities.
At least three of those killed in the Paris attacks were
Belgian and the country launched its own anti-terrorist
investigation into the events as a result. Michel said it would
work in close cooperation with the French inquiries.
After a meeting of the national security cabinet, the
government raised the level of alert across the country for
large events, giving officials the ability to call in troops.
Michel urged Belgians not to travel to Paris unless
absolutely necessary. Security checks were stepped up at the
French border and at airports and rail stations.
Though there has been violence in Belgium, and Brussels is
home to the institutions of the European Union, France, and
Paris in particular, has appeared a higher-profile target, more
clearly associated with the action in the war in Syria. And,
across borders normally unchecked, Paris lies barely three hours
by road and under 90 minutes by high-speed train from Brussels.
