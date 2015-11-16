BRUSSELS Nov 16 Two of the seven people
detained in Belgium on Saturday are being held on terrorism
charges, Belgian federal prosecutors said on Monday.
The two face charges of leading a terrorist attack and
taking part in the activities of a terrorist organisation. Five
of the seven also detained on Saturday were released after going
before a judge.
The prosecutors also said that the search of a house in the
Brussels district of Molenbeek, which was under police siege for
four hours, failed to produce evidence and no arrests were made.
(Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek, Philip Blenkinsop)