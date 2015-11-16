BRUSSELS Nov 16 Two of the seven people detained in Belgium on Saturday are being held on terrorism charges, Belgian federal prosecutors said on Monday.

The two face charges of leading a terrorist attack and taking part in the activities of a terrorist organisation. Five of the seven also detained on Saturday were released after going before a judge.

The prosecutors also said that the search of a house in the Brussels district of Molenbeek, which was under police siege for four hours, failed to produce evidence and no arrests were made. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek, Philip Blenkinsop)