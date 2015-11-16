(Updates with details of detentions, siege)
By Yves Herman and Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS Nov 16 Two people detained in Belgium
on Saturday are being held on terrorism charges for their
suspected role in the attacks on Paris, Belgian federal
prosecutors said on Monday.
The two, about whom officials gave no details, face charges
of leading a terrorist attack and taking part in the activities
of a terrorist organisation.
Five other people also detained on Saturday were released
after going before a judge.
The prosecutors also said that the search of a house in the
Brussels district of Molenbeek, which was under police siege for
four hours, failed to produce evidence and no arrests were made.
The local mayor and media had earlier said at least one
person had been detained.
Police said that operation was related to the Paris attacks
and the search for Salah Abdeslam, a 26-year-old Frenchman
living in the Belgian capital for whom an international arrest
warrant has been issued.
A Reuters journalist at the scene said that three special
force commandos wearing gas masks entered the besieged house via
the roof. After about 10 minutes, they came out of the front
door. Armoured vehicles were also in position.
Abdeslam had rented a Belgian-registered car found in Paris
and suspected of having been used by the attackers, one of whom
was Abdeslam's brother Ibrahim.
He was pulled over with two other people in another car, a
Volkswagen Golf, in northern France, near the Belgian border,
just after 9 a.m. (0800 GMT) on Saturday morning, but then
released. The car was later found in Molenbeek on Saturday
afternoon.
The poor district of Molenbeek, home to many Muslim
immigrants, has been at the centre of investigations of militant
attacks in Paris over the weekend, after it emerged that two of
the attackers had lived in the area.
French President Francois Hollande said on Monday that
Friday's attacks were planned in Syria and organised in Belgium.
A source close to the French investigation told Reuters that
Abdelhamid Abaaoud, a Belgian national currently in Syria, was
investigators' best lead as the person likely behind the killing
of at least 129 people. However, Belgian prosecutors said this
was an unconfirmed rumour.
(Additional reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Giles
Elgood)