* Suspected Paris attacker sought in police manhunt
* Underground rail lines shut, some soccer matches postponed
* Militants from Molenbeek linked to Paris attacks
* Interior minister wants door-to-door hunt in Molenbeek
By Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS, Nov 21 Belgium put the capital
Brussels on maximum security alert on Saturday, shutting the
metro and warning people to avoid crowds because of a "serious
and imminent" threat of coordinated, multiple attacks by
militants.
A week after
Paris bombings and shootings carried out by Islamic State
militants, of whom one suspect from Brussels is at large,
Brussels was placed on the top level "four" in the government's
threat scale after a meeting of police, justice and intelligence
officials.
Soldiers were on guard in parts of Brussels, a city of 1.2
million people and home to institutions of the European Union
and the headquarters of NATO.
"The result of relatively precise information pointed to the
risk of an attack along the lines of what took take place in
Paris," Prime Minister Charles Michel told a news conference on
Saturday after a meeting of the national security council. The
Paris attacks left 130 people dead.
"We are talking about the threat that several individuals
with arms and explosives would launch an attack perhaps in
several locations at the same time," Michel said, adding people
should be alert but not panic.
He declined to elaborate, but said the government would
review the situation on Sunday afternoon.
The metro system is to remain closed until then, in line
with recommendation of the government's crisis centre. Major
shopping centres and stores did open on Saturday morning, with
soldiers deployed outside shops.
However, many began closing their doors from around midday.
The crisis centre advised the public to avoid places with
crowds, such as shopping centres, concerts, sports events or
public transport hubs.
The city's museums and many cinemas and sports centres were
shut, on separate orders from the city's 19 different local
mayors. Clubs and venues cancelled events, including a planned
concert of veteran French rock singer Johnny Hallyday.
The agency has called on local authorities to postpone
soccer matches, although most games in the top two divisions
were set to go ahead.
Brussels-based Anderlecht's visit to Lokeren was cancelled
because the fixture was identified as a risk match requiring
federal police, who were no longer available even with an
increased military presence.
Foreign Minister Didier Reynders said that 1,000 troops were
now available for patrols, double the level of a week earlier.
Stranded tourists on the cold and damp streets appeared more
bemused than fearful, including Dutchman Gerrit Valkeman on a
weekend trip with his wife.
"We had planned to visit museums, but are a bit puzzled
about what to do now," he said at Place Royale, a square
surrounded by museums and galleries.
Tour guide Stephane Bruno was planning to take a group of
Americans around the city, but they cancelled on advice from the
U.S. embassy.
"My wife said not to go out today. But we were invaded by
Napoleon and Louis XIV and were occupied eight times. We won't
be defeated this time by terrorists," he said.
On normally bustling central shopping street Rue Neuve,
Sofia Kostarako, a Greek national living in Brussels, said she
had come out to show her sister Ioanna around.
"We will have a walk anyway. You can't change everything
about your life. If something bad is to happen to you - it
will," she said.
BELGIUM AT HEART OF PARIS ATTACK PROBE
Belgium has been at the heart of investigations into the
Paris attacks - which included suicide bombers targeting a
France-Germany soccer match - after the links to Brussels, and
the poor district of Molenbeek in particular, emerged.
Fugitive suspected militant Salah Abdeslam, 26, slipped back
home to Brussels from Paris shortly after the attacks, in which
his elder brother Brahim blew himself up at a cafe. Fears of the
risks he still poses prompted the cancellation last week of an
international friendly soccer match in Brussels against Spain.
A second man from Molenbeek, Bilal Hadfi, was also among the
Paris suicide bombers.
Three people detained in Brussels are now facing terrorism
charges. Federal prosecutors said on Saturday that weapons had
been found at the home of a person charged on Friday.
Belgian Interior Minister Jan Jambon told reporters he
wanted a register of everyone living in Molenbeek because it was
not clear at present who was at each address, a process local
officials had already started.
EU interior and justice ministers in Brussels on Friday
pledged solidarity with France and agreed a series of new
measures on surveillance, border checks and gun control.
French authorities have said the attacks were planned in
Brussels by a local man, Abdelhamid Abaaoud, 28, who fought for
Islamic State in Syria and was killed in a police siege of an
apartment in the Paris suburb of St. Denis on Wednesday.
Abaaoud's fingerprints were found on one of three AK47
assault rifles in a car left in eastern Paris, a source close to
the investigation said, though it was not clear if he took part
in the attacks or had just handled the weapon at some point.
The last time any part of Belgium was put on maximum alert
was in May 2014 when an Islamist gunman shot dead four people at
the Jewish Museum in Brussels. At that time, Jewish schools,
synagogues and other institutions were put on level four.
The capital as a whole was last at the level four for about
a month at the end of 2007 and the start of 2008, when
authorities intercepted a plot to free convicted Tunisian Nizar
Trabelsi. Brussels' New Year fireworks display was cancelled.
Trabelsi was sentenced in Belgium in 2003 to 10 years for
attempting to blow up a Belgian military base that houses U.S.
soldiers. He was extradited to the United States in 2013.
Turkish police arrested a Belgian man of Moroccan origin on
suspicion of having scouted out the Paris target sites.
A ban on demonstrations in the Paris area was extended on
Saturday until Nov. 30, while a night curfew was imposed in
parts of Sens, a town southeast of Paris, after raids there.
