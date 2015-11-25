* Schools reopen and about half the city's metro stations
* Police hunting Paris attacks suspects, fear new violence
* Government says armed militant cell may be ready to strike
* Raids have yielded five men facing charges, few weapons
By Thomas Escritt and Alastair Macdonald
BRUSSELS, Nov 25 The Brussels metro and schools
reopened on Wednesday as the Belgian capital edged back to
normal after a four-day security lockdown but the hunt went on
for militants police fear may mount a Paris-style mass attack.
Troops and armoured vehicles outside reopened underground
stations -- about half of the network remains closed -- and
police outside schools provided a reminder of the threat the
government said was so imminent that it raised its alert level
on Saturday in Brussels to the maximum, where it remains.
There was less evidence of the raids and searches that have
been carried out periodically in the city since two suicide
bombers from Brussels blew themselves up on Nov. 13 during the
Islamic State attack on Paris. The brother of one of them is
still on the run, along with at least one suspected accomplice.
Of more than two dozen people detained in the past 12 days
in Belgium, all but five have been released. Police have not
reported finding substantial amounts of weaponry which the
government says it fears a local jihadist cell could be about to
use in a rerun of the violence in France that killed 130 people.
"There are maybe 10 or more people in Belgium, maybe in the
neighbouring countries, present in the territory to organise
some terrorist attacks," Foreign Minister Didier Reynders,
speaking English, told ABC television. Aides later said the
figure was based on an assumption of how many people would have
to be involved to mount attacks like those in Paris.
Sister newspapers L'Echo and De Tijd quoted unidentified
sources saying security operations on Sunday had foiled a major
attack in Brussels. Officials declined comment and judicial
sources told public broadcaster RTBF that Sunday's raids, during
which 16 people were detained, were not intended to thwart
attacks but rather to "give the hornets' nest a good kick".
CHARGES
Of five people held in Brussels on terrorism charges, two
admit driving Salah Abdeslam, brother of suicide bomber Brahim
Abdeslam, back from Paris to Brussels -- a six-hour round trip
-- just after the attacks but deny any knowledge of the plot.
Salah Abdeslam, 26, is suspected of being the eighth
attacker mentioned by Islamic State in its claim of
responsibility. The seven others died. A suicide vest found in a
Paris litter bin and mobile phone records have suggested that he
may have had a change of heart.
A third man charged is accused of driving him somewhere
after he reached Brussels on Nov. 14.
The fourth indictment is based on handguns and bloodstains
found in the car of another man. The fifth person who has been
charged has yet to be identified, but prosecutors have said that
Salah Abdeslam is still at large. Police have also put out an
international arrest warrant for Mohamed Abrini, 30.
Abrini was filmed driving a car with Abdeslam in northern
France two days before the attacks. Like several involved,
Belgian media said on Wednesday, Abrini had fought in Syria and
came from the same Brussels borough as the Abdeslam brothers and
Abdelhamid Abaaoud, the suspected planner killed last week.
Foreign Minister Reynders gave a number of interviews to
foreign media, notably in France, to rebuff criticism Belgium
had been lax in monitoring radicals. More, per
head, have gone from Belgium to Syria than any other European
state.
"You shouldn't always look somewhere else for reasons for
what you're going through at home. We are tackling head on what
is happening in some of our boroughs," he told France's Canal
Plus. "When you have 130 dead in one city, it means something's
gone wrong. It's a mistake, I think, to infer from that that
what went wrong went wrong only abroad."
Some 200 extra soldiers guarded Brussels metro stations and
an additional 300 police have been drafted in from elsewhere to
protect schools in the city, causing knock-on effects.
Thursday's Europa League soccer match between Club Bruges
and the Italian side Napoli was to be played behind closed doors
because police are too tied up elsewhere to manage the crowd.
But the weekend's Davis Cup tennis final between Belgium and
Britain is due to go ahead as planned in Ghent, west of the
capital.
