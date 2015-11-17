BRUSSELS Nov 17 A Belgian newspaper said on
Tuesday that police found bullets and a possible bomb-making
chemical at the Brussels homes of two men being held on
suspicion of terrorist offences in connection with Friday's
Paris attacks.
The prosecutors office declined comment on the report.
Lawyers for the men have said they are innocent and got
caught up in the case because they drove to Paris early on
Saturday to fetch Salah Abdeslam, now a prime suspect on the
run, after he called them to say his car broke down.
The tabloid Derniere Heure, which did not identify its
source, said the two men in custody had ammonium nitrate
fertilizer in their homes. The men denied it had been purchased
to make explosives, the paper said. Salah Abdeslam's elder
brother, Brahim, was one of seven men who blew themselves up in
Paris on Friday evening with improvised suicide belts.
The newspaper said police also found ammunition in one of
the homes, including bullets used in Kalashnikov assault rifles
of the kind used by some of the Paris attackers.
A lawyer for one of the men, who has not been named,
declined comment, telling Reuters she had not yet seen the
police report. A lawyer for the other man, Mohamed Amri, has
said that his client was unaware of any plot.
Amri's lawyer has said he and the unnamed man drove to Paris
to bring Salah Abdeslam, 26, back to Brussels early on Saturday.
The police, who checked the car near the Belgian border but
allowed them to drive on, later arrested the two and have
mounted an intense manhunt for Abdeslam.
The men are from the Molenbeek district of Brussels, a poor
neighbourhood that is home to many Muslim immigrant families and
long a focus of investigations into radical Islamists.
