Belgium's Prime Minister Charles Michel addresses a news conference in Brussels, November 22, 2015, after security was tightened in Belgium following the fatal attacks in Paris. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS Lowering the maximum security alert level in Brussels, Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel said on Thursday that the threat of an attack in the city remained serious but was not as imminent as it had been.

He told a news conference that police and soldiers would remain on the capital's streets but that the metro, partially reopened on Wednesday after a four-day lockdown, would open in full from Friday morning.

"The situation is serious, but according to the indications of the security services, it is not as imminent as previously assessed," Michel said.

(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop and Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)