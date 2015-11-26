Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
BRUSSELS Lowering the maximum security alert level in Brussels, Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel said on Thursday that the threat of an attack in the city remained serious but was not as imminent as it had been.
He told a news conference that police and soldiers would remain on the capital's streets but that the metro, partially reopened on Wednesday after a four-day lockdown, would open in full from Friday morning.
"The situation is serious, but according to the indications of the security services, it is not as imminent as previously assessed," Michel said.
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.