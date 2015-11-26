BRUSSELS Nov 26 Firecrews and decontamination
teams attended a major mosque in Brussels close to the European
Union headquarters on Thursday after a suspect powder was found
that the fire service said was feared to be anthrax.
Reuters journalists saw about a dozen emergency vehicles,
including police, outside the Islamic and Cultural Centre of
Belgium, a large Saudi-established institution including a
mosque situated 200 metres (yards) from the European Commission.
A spokeswoman for the fire service said it had taken a call
from the mosque from a person saying they believed that they had
found anthrax powder, prompting the deployment of specialist
crews. There was no immediate word on what the substance was.
Belgian media said envelopes of white powder were found.
Since the Paris attacks on Nov. 13 by French and Belgian
Islamic State militants, there have been reports of threats
against mosques used by Belgium's half million Muslims, among
them some from an unknown group calling itself Christian State.
(Reporting by Miranda Alexander-Webber; Writing by Alastair
Macdonald)