Belgian soldiers patrol in central Brussels as police searched the area during a continued high level of security following the recent deadly Paris attacks, Belgium, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS Belgium has detained five more people following raids on Monday morning in the Brussels and Liege regions as it searches the country's links to the Paris attacks, federal prosecutors said.

The federal prosecutors' office said it had carried out five raids in the Brussels area and two around the eastern city of Liege.

It detained 16 people in raids in Brussels and Charleroi on Sunday evening. A sum of 26,000 euros was seized during one of the searches. All other items seized during house searches were being examined, the prosecutors said.

They also said that an incident on Sunday evening near Liege that involved a BMW car failing to stop for a routine check was not related to the Paris attacks investigation.

"The vehicle was identified. Further enquiries showed that there is no link at all with the ongoing operation," the prosecutors said.

(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)