BRUSSELS Belgian police carried out a series of raids on Thursday in Brussels linked to the Paris attacks, according to a government source and police.

Police said one raid had taken place in the poor Brussels district of Molenbeek and another in the neighbouring district of Jette, but would not say if any arrests were made.

The government source declined to give further details or comment on a report that the raids were linked to one of the Paris suicide bombers, Belgium-based Bilal Hadfi.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Philip Blenkinsop, writing by Philip Blenkinsop)