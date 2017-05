French special forces sharp shooters take position on a rooftop of the complex at the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

DAMMARTIN-EN-GOELE, France Several rounds of automatic gunfire rang out, accompanied by loud explosions, at a print works north of Paris where security forces had encircled the two suspects in the Charlie Hebdo killings and a hostage, a Reuters reporter said.

Smoke came from the building in an industrial zone near the town of Dammartin-en-Goele. Earlier, at least four armed security force members were seen on its roof.

