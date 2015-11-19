PARIS France received no information from other European countries to signal that Abdelhamid Abaaoud had entered Europe until Nov 16, two days after 129 people were killed in the French capital, Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said on Thursday.

"No information coming from European countries, where he could have transited before arriving in France, was given to us," Cazeneuve said of the man suspected of being the mastermind of the attacks. Abaaoud died in a police raid on Wednesday.

"It was only on Nov. 16, after the Paris attacks, that an intelligence service outside Europe signaled that he had been aware of his presence in Greece."

Abaaoud seemed involved in four of six foiled attacks in France since the spring, Cazeneuve added.

