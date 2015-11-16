(Adds detail, context)
By Jonathan Landay, Mark Hosenball and John Irish
WASHINGTON Nov 16 CIA Director John Brennan
warned on Monday that the attacks in Paris claimed by the
extremist Islamic State movement were not a "one-off event" and
that the militants may have similar operations ready to launch.
Foiling those plots, however, could prove difficult because
Europe's intelligence and security resources are severely
stretched trying to keep track of the hundreds of European
extremists who have returned home from fighting in Syria and
Iraq.
"A lot of our partners right now in Europe are facing a lot
of challenges in terms of the numbers of individuals who have
traveled to Syria and Iraq and back again, and so their ability
to monitor and survey these individuals is under strain,"
Brennan said.
Brennan's comment at a Washington policy institute came as
France, Belgium and other countries intensified a manhunt for
suspects in Friday's attacks on a concert hall, sports stadium,
restaurants and bars in Paris that killed 129 people.
U.S. intelligence still hasn't confirmed that the Islamic
State was responsible, said Brennan. But, he added, the Paris
attacks and the suspected bombing of a Russian airliner in Egypt
on Oct. 31 that killed all 224 passengers and crew aboard "bear
the hallmarks" of the Islamist group.
The Islamic State, which threatened in a new video on Monday
to attack in Washington, appears to have formed an external
operations branch that may have readied follow-up strikes to the
Paris attacks, he said.
"I would anticipate that this is not the only operation that
ISIL has in the pipeline," Brennan said, using an acronym for
the Islamic State. "And security intelligence services right now
in Europe and other places are working feverishly to see what
else they can do in terms of uncovering it."
Careful planning for the Paris strikes is believed to have
taken place over several months "in terms of making sure they
had the operatives, the weapons, the explosives, the suicide
belts," Brennan said.
The attacks did not surprise the U.S. intelligence
community, which had "strategic warning" that ISIL was planning
to strike somewhere outside of the Middle East and was "looking
at Europe in particular," Brennan said.
"I certainly wouldn't consider it (the Paris attacks) a
one-off event," he said.
One major problem is the huge burden that tracking
extremists who've returned from Syria has imposed on
resource-short European intelligence agencies, he said.
European officials estimate that as many as 5,000 Europeans
have gone to fight in Syria since 2011. That number includes an
estimated 1,400 French nationals, of whom some 900 have returned
to France.
Moreover, between 10,000 and 20,000 individuals have been
flagged by French authorities as potential security threats
under a procedure known as an "S Notice," said Roland Jacquard,
a French counter-terrorism expert.
"We're in a situation where the services are overrun. They
expect something to happen, but don't know where and you have to
see how much stress they are under," said Nathalie Goulet, the
head of a French Senate investigation into jihadi networks.
Belgium, where investigators believe the Paris attacks were
plotted, has been striving to keep track of more than 70
returnees from Syria. Officials estimate that 350 Belgium
nationals have gone there to fight.
U.S. and European officials say that as many as two dozen to
three dozen officers must work around the clock to keep a single
suspect under full-time surveillance.
At least two men identified by French investigators as
having carried out the Paris attacks were known to European and
U.S. intelligence agencies before the carnage.
A Belgian man suspected of masterminding the attacks,
Abdelhamid Abaaoud, was identified in the New York Times in
January as a prime suspect in a foiled plot to strike targets in
Brussels. He also was known to U.S. spy agencies, said a U.S.
government source.
Another problem confronting intelligence services is that
militant groups have intensified their security measures as a
result of "unauthorized disclosures," said Brennan.
While he did not elaborate, Brennan may have been referring
to former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden's
revelations of the agency's massive communications monitoring
operations and leaks of classified documents by Wikileaks.
