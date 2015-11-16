(Adds background, comments)
By Jonathan S. Landay
WASHINGTON Nov 16 CIA Director John Brennan on
Monday warned that last week's attacks in Paris were not a
"one-off event," and that the Islamic State may already be
preparing similar operations.
"I would anticipate that this is not the only operation that
ISIL has in the pipeline," Brennan said in a speech to a policy
institute, using an acronym for the Islamic State.
"And security intelligence services right now in Europe and
other places are working feverishly to see what else they can do
in terms of uncovering it."
Brennan's comments came as authorities in France, Belgium
and other nations worked to track down suspects in Friday's
attacks on a concert hall, sports stadium, restaurants and bars
in Paris that killed 129 people and were claimed by the Islamic
State.
The CIA chief said U.S. intelligence still had not confirmed
that Islamic State was responsible, but added that the Paris
attacks and the suspected bombing of a Russian passenger jet in
Egypt on Oct. 31 "bear the hallmarks" of the radical Islamist
group.
"It is clear to me that ISIL has an external agenda, that
they are determined to carry out these types of attacks," said
Brennan.
Islamic State threatened in a new video on Monday to "strike
America" in Washington and warned that countries taking part in
air strikes against Syria would suffer the same fate as France.
The Paris attacks did not surprise the U.S. intelligence
community, which had "strategic warning" that the Islamic State
was planning to strike somewhere outside of the Middle East and
was "looking at Europe in particular," Brennan said.
"I certainly wouldn't consider (the Paris attacks) a one-off
event," he said. "It is clear to me that ISIL has an external
agenda, that they are determined to carry out these types of
attacks."
One problem that intelligence services face is that militant
groups have intensified their security measures as a result of
"unauthorized disclosures," said Brennan. While he did not
elaborate, Brennan apparently was referring to former National
Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden's revelations of the
agency's massive communications monitoring operations, and leaks
of government documents by Wikileaks.
Governments have contributed to the problem by reacting to
outcries over those disclosures by implementing new policies
that have made "our ability collectively internationally to find
these terrorists much more challenging," he continued.
Moreover, he said, European security agencies have been
overwhelmed trying to keep track of the thousands of European
militants who have traveled to fight in Syria and Iraq and then
returned home more radicalized and with combat skills.
Another serious problem is the ease with which European
borders can be crossed, Brennan said.
