LONDON Nov 14 Britain's Gatwick Airport said on Saturday it had re-opened the North Terminal following an evacuation due a suspicious item found at the airport earlier in the day.

The terminal at Britain's second busiest airport was found to be safe after a search by police.

A man had been arrested after behaving suspiciously, police said, and bomb disposal experts were called to investigate the item.

Britain's terror threat remains at its second highest "severe" level, Prime Minister David Cameron said after a meeting of the government's emergency response committee. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)