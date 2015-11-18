LONDON Nov 18 Britain said the killings in
Paris showed the need to cooperate on intelligence and security
across Europe to identify and detain Islamist attackers.
Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond, speaking in Albania on
Wednesday, said Britain had stepped up intelligence cooperation
with France after the attacks and had complied with all requests
from Paris.
"This isn't just about cooperating with the French
authorities - it's about cooperating across Europe with
intelligence agencies, with police authorities to ensure that we
intercept these people, we identify them and we prevent them
going about their murderous plans wherever they are planning and
plotting and wherever they are seeking to attack," Hammond said.
Hammond said there was a sound legal basis for military
action in both Iraq and Syria, and that Britain was ready to
work with any force to defeat Islamic State militants.
"The evidence so far is that Russia is not primarily
committed in Syria to defeat ISIL," he added. "We have concluded
that Russia's principal objective is to prop up the regime of
(Syrian President) Assad."
