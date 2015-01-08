(Adds context, interior minister, further details)
LONDON Jan 8 The British government said on
Thursday it had increased security at its borders, including at
ports and at checkpoints it operates on French soil, in response
to the deadly attack on the office of weekly newspaper Charlie
Hebdo in Paris.
Interior minister Theresa May said the extra security was
not based on specific intelligence and that the country's threat
alert, which is already at its second highest level, had not
been changed.
"Following the attacks we took the precautionary step
yesterday of increasing security at the French-UK border," May
said. "Officers from border force, the police and other
organisations operating at the UK border have intensified checks
on passengers, on vehicles, and on goods coming from France and
other parts of Europe."
A spokeswoman for Prime Minister David Cameron cited
increased security at British checkpoints at the French port of
Calais and at the Eurostar terminal in Paris as examples, saying
Britain had sent a police counter-terrorism expert to France.
Earlier, Britain's emergency response committee Cobra met to
discuss the Paris attack in which 12 people were killed.
Britain's threat level indicates an attack on home soil is
highly likely. Cameron has said militants returning from Syria
and Iraq pose the biggest risk to the country's security.
May chaired the meeting, which heard briefings from
intelligence agencies and national security advisers. Cameron's
spokeswoman said police experts were ready to talk to British
media outlets who had concerns about their security.
(Reporting by William James; Editing by Andrew Osborn)