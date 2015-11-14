LONDON Nov 14 Britain raised security on Saturday after attacks in Paris that left at least 127 people dead, a spokesman for Prime Minister David Cameron said.

"The police have stepped up their security measures on a precautionary basis and UK border force are working with their French counterparts in light of the tighter border controls in France," a spokesman said.

Cameron held a meeting of his government's emergency response committee earlier in the day to discuss the gun attacks in Paris on Friday for which Islamic State has claimed responsibility.

"Ministers agreed we should review our plans to make sure that we learn any lessons," the statement said, adding that Britain has been working to make sure it could respond to gun attacks since events in Mumbai in 2008. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)