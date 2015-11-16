(Adds comment from British opposition leader)
By Kylie MacLellan
BELEK, Turkey Nov 16 Prime Minister David
Cameron said on Monday he wanted Britain to carry out air
strikes against Islamic State militants (ISIL) in Syria but
still needed to convince more lawmakers to back such action.
"I have always said I think that it is sensible that we
should: ISIL don't recognize a border between Iraq and Syria and
neither should we but I need to build the argument, I need to
take it to parliament, I need to convince more people," Cameron
told BBC radio.
"We won't hold that vote unless we can see that parliament
would endorse action because to fail on this would be damaging.
It is not a question of damaging the government it is a question
of not damaging our country and its reputation in the world."
Britain is involved in bombing in Iraq but Cameron lost a
parliamentary vote in 2013 on plans to bomb Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad's forces.
To avoid a similar embarrassing defeat on extending British
airstrikes against Islamic State to Syria, Cameron is seeking
the backing of the opposition Labour Party before bringing the
issue to a vote.
Although some Labour lawmakers have expressed support, their
leader Jeremy Corbyn is opposed to further air strikes and said
on Monday he was not planning to allow his party members to vote
with their conscience in a so-called "free vote".
"I am just not convinced that a bombing campaign will
actually solve anything - it may well make the situation far
worse," he said. "We will come to a position as a party on
this... I don't think a free vote is something that we're
offering."
Critics say a broader peace plan rather than more bombing is
needed. Cameron said on Monday he agreed airstrikes would not be
enough.
"People want to know there is a whole plan for the future of
Syria and the future of the region because it is perfectly right
to say that a few extra bombs and missiles won't transform the
situation," he told a news conference at a Group of 20 (G20)
summit in Turkey.
"The faster we can degrade and destroy ISIL the safer we
will be, but we will only be safe in the longer term if we can
replace that ungoverned space ... with a proper Syrian
government."
However, Cameron said he would take immediate direct action
if British interests were at stake, citing drone attacks which
had killed British militants in August.
