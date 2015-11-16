BELEK, Turkey Nov 16 Prime Minister David
Cameron said on Monday he wanted Britain to carry out air
strikes against Islamic State militants (ISIL) in Syria but
still needed to convince more lawmakers to back such action.
"I have always said I think that it is sensible that we
should, ISIL don't recognize a border between Iraq and Syria and
neither should we but I need to build the argument, I need to
take it to parliament, I need to convince more people," Cameron
told BBC radio.
"We won't hold that vote unless we can see that parliament
would endorse action because to fail on this would be damaging,
it is not a question of damaging the government it is a question
of not damaging our country and its reputation in the world."
Britain is involved in bombing in Iraq but Cameron lost a
parliamentary vote in 2013 to extend that action to Syria.
However, Cameron said he would take immediate direct action
if British interests were at stake citing drone attacks which
had killed British militants in August.
