LONDON Nov 14 Prime Minister David Cameron there would be no change to Britain's terrorism threat level in light of Friday's attacks in Paris.

The level has since August 2014 stood at "severe", the second-highest category.

"The threat is already at 'severe' which means an attack is highly likely and will remain so," he said in a televised address on Saturday, adding some of the casualties were likely to have been British.

(Reporting by Sarah Young and Kate Holton; editing by John Stonestreet)