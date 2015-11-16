(Updates after end of siege)
By Yves Herman
BRUSSELS Nov 16 Belgian police arrested at
least one person after a four-hour siege at a house in the
Brussels district of Molenbeek on Monday but failed to find a
man wanted in connection with the Paris attacks.
Molenbeek mayor Francoise Schepmans told broadcaster RTBF
that the operation was over with no one injured and that
"arrests" had been made. RTBF later said one person had been
detained.
Police said the operation was related to the Paris attacks
and the search for Saleh Abdeslam, a 26-year-old Frenchman based
in the Belgian capital for whom an international arrest warrant
has been issued.
A Reuters journalist at the scene said that three special
force commandos wearing gas masks entered the sieged house via
the roof. After some 10-15 minutes, they came out of the front
door. Armoured vehicles were also in position.
The poor district of Molenbeek, home to many Muslim
immigrants, has been at the centre of investigations of militant
attacks in Paris over the weekend, after it emerged that two of
the attackers had lived in the area.
(Additional reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, Philip Blenkinsop
and Alastair Macdonald)