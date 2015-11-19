PARIS Nov 19 Extra security spending by the French government after the deadly attacks in Paris will cost about 600 million euros ($641 million), Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Thursday.

Speaking at the Senate, Sapin said that the extra spending was necessary to cover the cost of hiring thousands of extra police officers and equipment.

"The mobilisation of these additional funds will lead to extra spending from the state budget of the order of 600 million euros in 2016," Sapin told the Senate. "We take responsibility for the (resulting) deterioration of the deficit."

($1 = 0.9359 euros) (Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou; writing by Leigh Thomas, editing by Michel Rose)