By Laila Kearney

NEW YORK Nov 15 CBS rescheduled two episodes of "Supergirl" and "NCIS Los Angeles" in deference to sensitivities arising from Friday's deadly attacks in Paris, the network said on Sunday, one of several gestures of respect made by the entertainment industry.

The rescheduled episode of "Supergirl," a new television show about a young, female superhero, dealt with bombings in the fictitious National City and had been scheduled to run on Monday, the network said in a statement. In its place, CBS will air an episode focusing on the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

"NCIS Los Angeles," a law enforcement drama, had been scheduled to air an episode on Monday about women recruited by extremist organizations. In its place the network said it will broadcast an episode unrelated to warfare or religious extremism.

CBS was not alone in modifying its plans to honor Paris victims.

Lionsgate Films, a division of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp, on Sunday said it was scraping red carpet interviews at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2." The studio said it was doing so "out of respect for the very recent events in Paris."

"Saturday Night Live," NBC's comedy sketch show, opened with a subdued tribute to Paris, with cast member Cecily Strong delivering a message of "love and support" in French.

In the worst attacks in France since World War Two, suspected Islamist militants on Friday killed at least 129 people and injured 352 in coordinated attacks across Paris, targeting a packed concert hall, bars and a soccer stadium in a rampage of gunfire and bombings.

CBS did not say when the episodes that were pulled would run.

Entertainment companies sometimes delay, swap or cancel movies or television episodes after tragic events.

The Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on New York's World Trade Center and the Pentagon outside Washington, D.C., for example, led to the cancellation or rescheduling of many movies and shows dealing with extreme violence or large-scale attacks.

A Paris concert scheduled for Saturday night by Irish band U2 was canceled due to the state of emergency across France, and the American rock band Foo Fighters canceled the rest of its European tour on Saturday. (Editing by Frank McGurty and Leslie Adler)