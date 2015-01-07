COPENHAGEN Jan 7 The Danish newspaper
Berlingske has republished cartoons on Islamic themes from the
French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, as part of its
coverage of the attack which killed 12 people in Paris on
Wednesday.
The Thursday print edition of Berlingske, available online
on Wednesday night, showed several past front pages from the
French magazine. Among them was one depicting the Prophet
Mohammad and another about sharia law.
Such images provoked angry reactions from some Muslims when
originally published by Charlie Hebdo, and footage of the
Wednesday killings at the magazine's offices showed gunmen
shouting "we have avenged the Prophet Mohammad".
Berlingske's Editor in Chief Lisbeth Knudsen said her
newspaper's action in republishing the cartoons was not a
protest.
"We will print them as documentation of what kind of a
magazine it was that has been hit by this terrible event,"
Knudsen told news agency BNB.
The managing editor of Corriere della Sera, Italy's leading
newspaper, said in a video editorial on Wednesday that his daily
would also republish Charlie Hebdo's cartoons.
When another Danish newspaper, Jyllands-Posten, in 2005
published 12 cartoons by various artists, most of which depicted
the Prophet Mohammad, it sparked a wave of protests across the
Muslim world in which at least 50 died.
The media group JP/Politikens Hus, which controls
Jyllands-Posten, stepped up security after the attack in Paris
on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Andrew Roche)