PARIS Nov 17 France's Charlie Hebdo journal,
the target of lethal attacks by Islamist militants last January,
defended party-goers over gun-toters in a new edition following
Friday's Paris assault.
The satirical weekly, which hit world headlines when gunmen
killed 12 people in an attack on its Paris offices last January,
published a front-page cartoon contrasting Islamist gunmen and
Western revellers.
"They have weapons. Screw them. We have champagne," read the
headline accompanying a front-page drawing where drink consumed
by a youthful fun-lover sprays back out of a torso peppered with
bullet holes.
The edition was the first since Friday's attackers killed at
least 129 people who were sharing a drink on the terraces of
Paris cafes or joining a rock concert in the Bataclan hall.
Europe's deadliest attack in a decade, claimed by the
Islamic State group that now controls swathes of Syria and Iraq,
came 10 months after the attacks in which Islamist gunmen killed
17 people in Paris, several at a Kosher shop but most of them at
the Charlie Hebdo offices.
The journal, which some see as crassly insensitive and
others as an icon of free speech, lost many of the legendary
cartoonists who regularly lampooned Islam along with other
religions in the Jan 7. attacks.
Its circulation and international notoriety sky-rocketed
after the attacks but it is currently struggling to overcome the
tragedy. It was saved from financial ruin by a sympathy-driven
spike in subscriptions earlier this year.
