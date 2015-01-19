* Chechen leader says would die to protect prophet's name
* Kadyrov uses mass rallies to show Kremlin loyalty
* Rhetoric mixes pro-Islam, anti-West messages
(Adds details, colour, background)
GROZNY, Russia, Jan 19 Hundreds of thousands of
people protested in Russia's Chechnya region on Monday against
what its Kremlin-backed leader called the "vulgar and immoral"
cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad published by French newspaper
Charlie Hebdo.
Mixing pro-Islamic chants and anti-Western rhetoric, Chechen
leader Ramzan Kadyrov criticised Europe to chants of "Allahu
Akbar" (God is greatest) as the protesters stood along the main
thoroughfare of Chechnya's capital, Grozny.
Some carried signs declaring "I love my Prophet Mohammad" in
English and others waved flags, as security service helicopters
flew overhead and police stood by.
In a sign that it had President Vladimir Putin's backing,
the rally was shown live on state television. The Kremlin may
see the protest as a way to vent pressure from Russia's Muslims
after a similar rally was banned in Moscow.
"If needed, we are ready to die to stop anyone who thinks
that you can irresponsibly defile the name of the prophet,"
Kadyrov said, wiping away tears on stage.
"You and I see how European journalists and politicians
under false slogans about free speech and democracy proclaim the
freedom to be vulgar, rude and insult the religious feelings of
hundreds of millions of believers," he said.
The rally ended when a call to prayer was blasted over
loudspeakers.
Charlie Hebdo published a picture of Mohammad weeping on its
cover last week after gunmen stormed its offices, killing 12
people. The gunmen said the attack was revenge for cartoons the
magazine had published mocking Islam.
Demonstrations have taken place in several Muslim countries
since then, some turning violent. French
President Francois Hollande said anti-Charlie Hebdo protesters
do not understand France's attachment to freedom of speech.
Russia's Interior Ministry said 800,000 people had attended
the rally -- about 60 percent of Chechnya's population. Reuters
witnesses put the number at several hundred thousand.
Kadyrov is barred from entering the United States, for
alleged human rights abuses, and the European Union, under
sanctions related to Russia's actions in Ukraine. He has used
rallies before to demonstrate loyalty to Putin, though some say
they are forced to attend.
Kadyrov is fighting against an insurgency aimed at creating
an Islamist state in the North Caucasus and depends on Russian
money and security forces to maintain an uneasy peace.
Some state-controlled and Kremlin-friendly media in Russia,
where laws forbid offending religious sentiments, have
questioned the value of free speech since the Paris killings.
