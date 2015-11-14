SHANGHAI Nov 14 China is ready to join France
and the international community in stepping up security
cooperation and combating terrorism, President Xi Jinping told
French President Francois Hollande on Saturday, after attacks in
Paris that killed about 120 people.
In a telephone call to Hollande, Xi also condemned Friday's
attacks, offering condolences to the victims and their families,
according to comments published on the Chinese foreign ministry
website.
Gunmen and bombers attacked restaurants, a concert hall and
a sports stadium in the French capital in what Hollande has
called an unprecedented terrorist attack.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Ruby Lian; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)