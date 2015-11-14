SHANGHAI Nov 14 China is ready to join France and the international community in stepping up security cooperation and combating terrorism, President Xi Jinping told French President Francois Hollande on Saturday, after attacks in Paris that killed about 120 people.

In a telephone call to Hollande, Xi also condemned Friday's attacks, offering condolences to the victims and their families, according to comments published on the Chinese foreign ministry website.

Gunmen and bombers attacked restaurants, a concert hall and a sports stadium in the French capital in what Hollande has called an unprecedented terrorist attack. (Reporting by Brenda Goh and Ruby Lian; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)