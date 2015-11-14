PARIS France plans to go ahead with a global climate change summit in Paris at the end of the month, despite a wave of deadly attacks that killed 127 people in the capital.

Asked whether the meeting, bringing together almost 200 countries, could be postponed, moved or cancelled, a senior French diplomatic source told Reuters on Saturday: "That is in no way under consideration."

Nick Nuttall, spokesman for the U.N. Climate Change Secretariat in Bonn, also said the conference "is going ahead as planned".

About 118 world leaders are expected to attend the opening day of the Nov. 30-Dec. 11 conference, which is due to nail down a global deal to limit rising greenhouse gas emissions. In Washington, officials confirmed that both U.S. President Barack Obama and Secretary of State John Kerry still planned to attend.

Overall, between 20,000 and 40,000 delegates are expected to attend.

"Security at U.N. climate conferences is always tight but understandably it will be even tighter for Paris," Nuttall said.

The United Nations has the main responsibility for security inside the conference venue at Le Bourget, to the north of the capital.

On Saturday, an angry President Francois Hollande promised a "merciless" response to the wave of attacks by gunmen and bombers that killed 127 people across Paris, describing the assault, claimed by Islamic State, as an act of war.

Organisers of a march to press for climate action planned for Paris on Nov. 29, the eve of the summit, said they would meet on Monday "to discuss ways forward", said Alice Jay, director of the citizens' campaign group Avaaz and one of the organisers.

Organisers have been hoping to imitate a "People's Climate March" in New York last year that attracted hundreds of thousands of people, the largest protest against global warming in history.

(Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; writing by Leigh Thomas and Alister Doyle; Editing by Kevin Liffey)