* No foreign leaders want postponement of climate
talks-Valls
* Activists to rethink planned march, due on eve of summit
PARIS, Nov 16 France will limit a U.N. climate
summit in Paris starting in two weeks' time to core negotiations
and cancel planned marches and concerts after the attacks that
killed 129 people, Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Monday.
He said no foreign leaders had asked France to postpone the
Nov 30-Dec 11 summit, which aims to map out a global accord to
limit greenhouse gas emissions, a move which would amount to
"abdicating to the terrorists".
But he told RTL radio that "a series of demonstrations
planned will not take place and it will be reduced to the
negotiations ... a lot of concerts and festivities will be
cancelled."
Environmental activists are due to meet later on Monday to
rethink plans for a march on Nov. 29, the eve of the summit,
that they had hoped would attract perhaps 200,000 people to put
pressure on governments to cut greenhouse gas emissions.
Mainstream groups say they will respect any bans, decreed
under emergency powers in France after the attacks on Friday
that France blamed on Islamic State.
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, in Turkey for a
meeting of the Group of 20, said many world leaders reaffirmed
they would come to the summit.
He quoted some leaders as telling him: "'We not only planned
to come, but now we have to come, because we have to show to the
terrorists that we are not afraid of them.'"
Alden Meyer, of the Union of Concerned Scientists, said he
did not think the attacks would affect the outcome of the
climate conference, which is due to agree a plan to restrict
greenhouse gas emissions beyond 2020.
He noted that the last climate summit, in Copenhagen in
2009, failed partly because many world leaders were reluctant to
commit to a shift from fossil fuels amid the financial crisis.
"I don't see these attacks having any substantial bearing on
the substance of the negotiations, as opposed to Copenhagen, for
example, where the 2008-2009 global economic crisis did raise
doubts about the costs associated with climate action," he said.
He and other experts also said the conference may also do
more to discuss links between climate change and national
security, a theme often stressed by U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry.
In May, for instance, a study in the U.S. journal
Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences said drought and
man-made climate change may be among the underlying causes of
the conflict in Syria.
