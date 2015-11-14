WASHINGTON Nov 14 President Barack Obama still plans to attend a global climate summit in Paris at the end of November despite the attacks claimed by Islamic State, a senior U.S. administration official said on Saturday.

The Paris summit is focused on curbing climate change, one of the Obama administration's top priorities.

A French official told Reuters earlier on Saturday that the summit would continue with beefed-up security despite the deadly attacks on Paris that killed 127 people. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)