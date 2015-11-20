ROME Authorities in charge of Rome's Colosseum will install metal detectors at the entrance to the almost 2,000 year-old amphitheatre as cities across Europe tighten security in the wake of last week's deadly attacks in Paris.

A spokesman for Rome's archeological sites said the killing of 129 people by Islamic militants in France prompted the decision to set up the devices around the venue that in Roman days hosted gladiator fights.

Italy has increased security in the past week and the United States Embassy in Rome warned U.S. citizens on Thursday that big tourists sites, churches, synagogues, restaurants, theatre and hotels in both the capital and in Milan could be targeted. [ID:nL3N13E4Y5]

Security staff at the Colosseum already had hand-held metal detectors but the upgrade should ensure greater protection, the spokesman said.

