LONDON Nov 20 The militants who killed 130
people in Paris, triggering waves of air strikes on Syria and
security alerts around the world, may have spent as little as
around 7,000 euros ($7,500) to stage their attacks.
World leaders scrambled to crack down on terrorist financing
after the Nov. 13 assaults, which have been claimed by Islamic
State in retaliation for strikes on Iraq and Syria.
Within days, France and Belgium announced 1 billion euros
worth of additional security measures.
In contrast the attacks themselves, requiring little more
than Kalashnikovs and ammunition, homemade suicide belts and
rental cars and apartments, were a reminder of how little it
takes to kill indiscriminately and sow fear and confusion.
The Sept. 11 attacks on Washington and New York cost between
$400,000 and $500,000, according to the independent 9/11
Commission, a sum that covered pilot training for the hijackers,
flights and living expenses over an extended period of training
and preparation.
A Reuters calculation has estimated the Paris attacks -
which killed mainly young people enjoying a Friday evening out
at bars, restaurants, the Stade de France sports stadium and the
Bataclan concert venue - could have cost less around 2 percent
of that.
The most sophisticated part of the attack, making the
suicide vests, would have used some of the cheapest materials.
Security sources said it would have fallen to an experienced
bomb-maker who was likely not to have been one of the actual
attackers.
All seven dead assailants in Paris were wearing and used
suicide belts, with identical TATP detonation compound, a
battery and a blow-up button, French police said.
TATP - or "Mother of Satan" as it is known in security
circles - can be made from basic household products and was used
in the attacks on London in July 2005 and by "shoe-bomber"
Richard Reid who tried to blow up an airliner in December 2001,
for example.
The chemical ingredients are available at pharmacies for as
little as 5-10 euros for each belt, and the bolts used in the
belts of the three Stade de France attackers would have cost
about 150 euros for 500 bolts each in a DIY store.
There were at least eight attackers and their two Paris
apartments - one rented for one week and the other for three
nights - could have come to around 680 euros.
The Volkswagen Polo, Seat Leon and Renault Clio cars that
investigators say were rented to bring the militants from
Brussels to Paris would have cost 595 euros, assuming they were
rented for one week, including petrol and tolls.
Finally, a Kalashnikov can be acquired in the European Union
for between 300 and 700 euros, the European Police Office
Europol says, and the price for 7.62 calibre bullets - the
calibre of most of the several hundred bullet shells found
outside the restaurants last Friday night - is around 500 euros
for 2,000 on the Internet.
With three Kalashnikovs used in the Bataclan attack and
three found in one of the cars, plus probably one other, that
cost would come to 5,400 euros.
One of the many costs that cannot yet be reliably
calculated, and so not included in the total, is for any
accomplices who may have come from outside France and Belgium,
with details of the planning and preparations for the attacks
still emerging.
For example, one of the suicide bombers at the Stade de
France may have travelled on a Syrian passport under the name
Ahmad Al Mohammad along a well-worn path of refugees fleeing to
Europe through Greek islands.
Estimates of the cost of such a trip from the Syria-Turkey
border through Greece - also not included in the Reuters
calculations - vary widely.
Pulling together information from travel resources, police
and a source at a voluntary relief organisation operating on the
island of Leros, travelling from Turkey to the Macedonian border
could start at 1,200 euros - the cheapest option, with no forged
documents and using the kind of unsafe dinghies that have
resulted in scores of refugee deaths.
This would rise to around 5,000 euros, on a safer boat for
the sea crossing and with forged documents.
($1 = 0.9394 euros)
