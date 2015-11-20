(Adds details, edits)
LONDON Nov 20 The militants who killed 130
people in Paris, triggering waves of air strikes on Syria and
security alerts around the world, may have spent as little as
around 7,000 euros ($7,500) to stage their attacks.
World leaders scrambled to crack down on terrorist financing
after the Nov. 13 assaults, which have been claimed by Islamic
State in retaliation for strikes on Iraq and Syria.
Within days, France and Belgium announced 1 billion euros
worth of additional security measures.
In contrast, the attacks themselves, requiring little more
than Kalashnikovs and ammunition, homemade suicide belts, rental
cars and apartments, suggest that the eight attackers spent
relatively little to kill indiscriminately and sow fear and
confusion.
The Sept. 11 attacks on Washington and New York cost between
$400,000 and $500,000, according to the independent 9/11
Commission, a sum that covered pilot training for the hijackers,
flights and living expenses over an extended period of training
and preparation.
A Reuters calculation has estimated the Paris attacks -
which killed mainly young people enjoying a Friday evening out
at bars, restaurants, the Stade de France sports stadium and the
Bataclan concert venue - could have cost less than around 2
percent of that.
Reuters was unable to reliably calculate certain costs
including the sum for any accomplices who may have come from
outside France and Belgium. These costs were not included in the
total.
The most sophisticated part of the attack, making the
suicide vests, would have only required some cheap materials.
Security sources said this job would have fallen to an
experienced bomb-maker who was likely not to have been one of
the actual attackers.
All seven dead assailants in Paris were wearing and used
suicide belts, with identical TATP detonation compound, a
battery and a blow-up button, French police said.
TATP - or "Mother of Satan" as it is known in security
circles - can be made from basic household products and was used
in the attacks on London in July 2005 and by "shoe-bomber"
Richard Reid who tried to blow up an airliner in December 2001,
for example.
The chemical ingredients are available at pharmacies for as
little as 5-10 euros for each belt, and the bolts used in the
belts of the three Stade de France attackers would have cost
about 150 euros for 500 bolts each in a DIY store.
There were at least eight attackers and their two Paris
apartments - one rented for one week and the other for three
nights - could have come to around 680 euros, according to
publicly available prices seen by Reuters which were matched
against police information on the equipment used.
The Volkswagen Polo, Seat Leon and Renault Clio cars that
investigators say were rented to bring the militants from
Brussels to Paris would have cost around 595 euros from a major
car rental agency, assuming they were rented for one week,
including petrol and tolls.
A Kalashnikov can be acquired in the European Union for
between 300 and 700 euros, the European Police Office Europol
says. The price for 7.62 calibre bullets - the calibre of most
of the several hundred bullet shells found outside the
restaurants last Friday night - is around 500 euros for 2,000 on
the Internet.
With three Kalashnikovs used in the Bataclan attack and
three found in one of the cars, plus probably one other, that
cost would come to 5,400 euros.
Other costs of the operation remain murky. For example, one
of the suicide bombers at the Stade de France may have travelled
on a Syrian passport under the name Ahmad Al Mohammad along a
well-worn path of refugees fleeing to Europe through Greek
islands.
Estimates of the cost of such a trip from the Syria-Turkey
border through Greece - also not included in the Reuters
calculations - vary widely.
Pulling together information from bus companies, a ferry
company, a travel agent, police and a source at a voluntary
relief organisation operating on the island of Leros, the cost
of travelling from Turkey to the Macedonian border could start
at 1,200 euros. That would be the cheapest option, using the
kind of dinghies that have resulted in scores of refugee deaths
and would not include the cost of forged documents.
For a sea crossing on a safer boat, with forged documents
provided, the cost would rise to around 5,000 euros.
($1 = 0.9394 euros)
(Reporting by Mike Holden, Mark Trevelyan and Lisa Barrington
in London, Brian Love and Sybille de La Hamide in Paris and
Lefteris Karagiannopoulos in Athens; Writing by Sonya
Hepinstall; Editing by Pravin Char)