COPENHAGEN Jan 7 Danish newspaper
Jyllands-Posten, which angered Muslims by publishing cartoons of
the Prophet Mohammad 10 years ago, has stepped up security after
Wednesday's attack on the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in
Paris.
Jyllands-Posten published 12 cartoons by various artists in
September 2005, most of which depict the Prophet Mohammad. It
sparked a wave of protests across the Muslim world in which at
least 50 died.
"As a result of the attack on Charlie Hebdo we have
tightened security levels," Stig Kirk Orskov, chief executive of
media group JP/Politikens Hus, which controls Jyllands-Posten,
wrote in an email to employees seen by Reuters.
Charlie Hebdo is known for courting controversy with
satirical attacks on political and religious leaders and has
published numerous cartoons lampooning the Prophet Mohammad.
Orskov said the company is in close contact with Danish
authorities.
"There are no changes in the threat level against
JP/Politikens Hus, but there is however intensified attention
from public authorities," Orskov wrote.
JP/Politikens Hus declined further comment.
