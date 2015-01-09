COPENHAGEN Jan 9 Danish newspaper
Jyllands-Posten, which angered Muslims by publishing cartoons of
the Prophet Mohammad 10 years ago, will not republish Charlie
Hebdo's cartoons due to security concerns, the only major Danish
newspaper not to do so.
"It shows that violence works," the newspaper stated in its
editorial on Friday.
Denmark's other major newspapers have all republished
cartoons from the French satirical weekly as part of the
coverage of the attack which killed 12 people in Paris on
Wednesday.
Many other European newspapers also republished Charlie
Hebdo cartoons to protest against the killings.
When Jyllands-Posten published 12 cartoons by various
artists in September 2005, most of which depict the Prophet
Mohammad, it sparked a wave of protests across the Muslim world
in which at least 50 people died.
"We have lived with the fear of a terrorist attack for nine
years, and yes, that is the explanation why we do not reprint
the cartoons, whether it be our own or Charlie Hebdo's,"
Jyllands-Posten said. "We are also aware that we therefore bow
to violence and intimidation."
Jyllands-Posten decided to tighten its security level in the
wake of the Paris attack.
"The concern for our employees' safety is paramount," it
said in Friday's editorial.
(Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Dominic Evans)