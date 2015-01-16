French President Francois Hollande gestures as he delivers a speech to foreign ambassadors during a New Year wishes ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool

PARIS Deadly Islamist attacks on France only reinforce its resolve to act on the international stage, intervening in world hotspots and using its diplomatic weight to help solve crises, President Francois Hollande said on Friday.

France, a permanent U.N. Security Council member and nuclear power, has thousands of troops hunting down al Qaeda-linked militants in Africa's Sahel-Sahara region and is part of the U.S.-led coalition striking Islamic State fighters in Iraq.

It is a key player in diplomacy ranging from the Iranian nuclear negotiations to brokering a peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians.

"France has come out of this ordeal with its determination intact to act on the international scene," Hollande told an annual gathering of about 200 foreign and French ambassadors. "Our response must be firm and can only be collective."

Hollande has been applauded in France for his handling of attacks during which Islamist militants killed 17 people, both in terms of security forces' quick response to track down the killers and his sharing in the grief of victims' families.

He urged greater cooperation internationally to tackle foreign fighters travelling to and from Syria and Iraq, calling on European Union nations in particular to strengthen the bloc's anti-terrorism apparatus.

Despite calls by some former diplomats, political opponents and allies for France to restore ties with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, notably in the area of intelligence, Hollande said both Assad and Islamic State rebels were the same enemy.

France has ruled out striking Islamic State in Syria, where Paris provides equipment and training to "moderate" forces, saying that solely hitting the militants would play into the Syrian government's hands.

"Assad is responsible for the Syrian tragedy," Hollande said. "Nobody believes that he can unite his people after so many massacres. The alternative cannot be Assad or the terrorists because they mutually keep themselves going."

He said any solution in Syria could only be negotiated by representative members of the Syrian government and opposition, and that France was ready to work with the United Nations and countries with an influence in Syria to achieve a deal.

"When an international intervention is cancelled, then the international community puts itself in danger," Hollande said in reference to the U.S.' decision at the end of 2013 to pull back from striking Assad, a move which irked Paris at the time.

"Conflicts that are not resolved are a source of inspiration for terrorists and zones of chaos become their training ground."

He said France already proved its willingness to act after ousting Islamist militants in Mali in early 2013 and intervening in Central African Republic. But he said the worsening situation in Nigeria and Libya needed more international attention.

"France cannot carry on its shoulders alone what is required to resolve the crises in Africa," he said.

(Editing by Mark John and Andrew Heavens)