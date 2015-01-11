PARIS Jan 11 The world outpouring of sympathy
after the deadly "Charlie Hebdo" attack has touched many in
France but some either detect a note of hypocrisy or feel
squeamish about supporting a satirical weekly that antagonised
many.
President Francois Hollande's government insists freedom of
expression must not be curtailed out of fear of further attacks,
and authorities have got fully behind a spontaneous "Je suis
Charlie" ("I am Charlie") social media campaign of solidarity.
But scepticism has emerged on the one hand from surviving
Charlie Hebdo workers who reject some of the support for them as
insincere; from others who found the weekly plain offensive; and
others who question the human rights records of the 40-plus
world leaders taking part in Sunday's unity march in Paris.
"There are so many big words being said about freedom of
expression and democracy. But where was the support (for it)
before? There wasn't that much proof," 26-year-old math student
Nalo Magalhou said of some of the political and media reaction.
While far less popular than #JeSuisCharlie ("#IamCharlie"),
the #IamNotCharlie hashtag has also appeared on Twitter.
To be sure, there is a fringe minority on the Internet who
have praised the attacks that killed 17 in three separate
attacks over three days and culminated in the siege of a kosher
deli in eastern Paris.
But more significant is the body of people who say that
while they outright condemn the attacks, they still cannot bring
themselves to support a newspaper that mocked religions.
"It would be too easy (to say) I am Charlie," Belgian
blogger Marcel Sel wrote on his website.
Horrified by the attacks he unreservedly condemns, he said
it would be "cowardly" to pretend he is "Charlie" while he had
harshly criticised some of its cartoons on Islam in the past.
Zakaria Moumni, a 34-year-old Franco-Moroccan draped in the
French flag at the Place de la Republique rally point for
Sunday's march has a very different reason to think there are
cracks in the facade of unity.
"Some heads of state and government simply should not be
there when they crack down on freedom of expression in their own
country. It's hypocritical," said the former Thai box champion,
who says he had been tortured in Morocco and had received
support from NGOs such as Human Rights Watch when jailed there.
Morocco has rejected accusations of torture and last March
filed a legal complaint in France against them.
For veteran Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Bernard Holtrop, the
problem is with some of the paper's new "friends."
Holtrop, famous in France under the name of Willem, said he
was happy if people worldwide marched to defend freedom of
speech. But asked about support from Dutch far-right politician
Geert Wilders, he said: "We vomit on all those people who are
suddenly saying they are our friends."
"We've got a lot of new friends - the pope, Queen Elizabeth,
Putin. I've got to laugh about that," he said. Willem says he is
alive only because he does not like going to weekly staff
meetings and was not in the Paris office when two gunman erupted
and killed his colleagues and two policemen.
