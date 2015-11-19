(Adds Visco comment, background)
PARIS Nov 19 Last week's attacks in Paris
threaten to hurt an economic recovery in Europe which is already
fragile due to the slowdown in emerging economies, European
Central Bank Governing Council member Ignazio Visco said on
Thursday.
Speaking at a conference in the French capital on long-term
investment financing, Visco, who is governor of the Bank of
Italy, said the attacks "certainly add their negative weight on
confidence and raise the level of uncertainty".
He added that this may make a much-needed recovery in
investment in Europe "more difficult to sustain".
On Friday at least 129 people were killed in Paris in
attacks for which Islamic State has claimed responsibility.
After a limited move toward safer assets in the immediate
aftermath, financial markets have largely discounted any impact.
However, with soldiers on the streets and security alerts
high in many European capitals, few policymakers have yet turned
their attention to the possible economic consequences of the
threat.
A survey by the Piepoli Institute published in Italian daily
La Stampa on Thursday found 50 percent of Italians said they
would change their behavior by travelling and going out less to
entertainment venues from concerts to stadiums and museums.
Euro zone growth slowed unexpectedly in the third quarter,
data showed last week. Weaker foreign trade held back leaders
Germany and France, and much of the rest of the bloc
underperformed.
That reinforced expectations that the ECB will expand
monetary stimulus at its next policy meeting on Dec. 3.
.
Visco said investments in Europe, unlike in the United
States, were far from fully recovering from their pre-crisis
peak in 2007, and they remained particularly weak in Italy and
Spain, the largest economies on the euro zone's southern rim.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Writing by Gavin Jones; Editing by
Toby Chopra)