PARIS Nov 17 The French economy's cautious path
to recovery will be trickier after Friday's attacks that killed
129 people, with the outlook uncertain for the retail and
tourism sectors but some boost expected from a rise in public
sector security spending.
With quarterly growth of 0.3 percent in the three months to
the end of September, the economy has probably already achieved
the one percent growth the government was hoping for this year.
But after the attacks by Islamist militant gunmen and
suicide bombers, household spending will be key to how well the
euro zone's second-biggest economy holds up.
In a positive sign for consumer spending, a spirit of
defiance has quickly emerged with grassroots movements sprouting
up on the internet to encourage Parisians to go out to bars,
concerts and sports events as evidence attackers cannot deter
them from getting on with their lives.
The experience of Spain after attacks in Madrid in March,
2004 and Britain after bombings in London in July, 2005 is
reassuring: neither suffered lasting economic harm.
Likewise, there were few signs the French economy suffered
earlier this year after Islamist gunmen killed 17 people in
attacks on satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo and a kosher
supermarket in January. Consumer confidence held steady and went
on to reach an eight-year high by September while first quarter
growth was the strongest in nearly two years. link.reuters.com/pef35s
But this time around the attacks came just before the
Christmas spending season, when a small dip in retail spending
can have an outsized impact on annual figures. Listed luxury
retailers generally make 25-30 percent of their annual sales in
the Christmas season, according to Societe Generale analysts.
The MEDEF employers union said it was important to calibrate
security measures carefully so as not to discourage shoppers.
"We had been gradually regaining growth and it's all still
very fragile, the attacks must not lead to too many difficulties
for our companies," MEDEF head Pierre Gattaz told journalists.
Barclays economist Philippe Gudin was worried less about
retail than tourism, which generates more than 7 percent of
economic output for the world's most visited country.
"The closure of most shopping and entertainment activities
during the last weekend in Paris certainly had a mechanical
impact on consumer demand, but activity seems to have recovered
quickly as Parisians are keen to show their willingness to
continue living their lives the same way," he wrote in a
research note.
"Tourism could be hurt more durably, and in that respect it
is likely that French fourth quarter GDP growth will be
affected," he added.
Weighing against a contraction in demand from retail or
tourism would be a boost from increased security spending on the
public sector, which has been subject to belt-tightening in
recent years. Thousands more police jobs have been announced in
the aftermath of the attacks.
A Finance Ministry source said that the cost to the public
purse would be in the hundreds of millions of euros, which Prime
Minister Manuel Valls said would mean France would breach its EU
deficit commitments.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus and Peter
Graff)