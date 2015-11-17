BRUSSELS Nov 17 France made a formal request on
Tuesday for help from its EU partners following the Paris
attacks, invoking a mutual assistance article in the European
Union's treaty for the first time.
"In Brussels, I have just invoked Article 42.7," French
Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on his Twitter account
during an EU defence ministers meeting. He was due to give a
news conference later.
EU officials said it was the first time the article had been
activated.
Immediate details of what France will request are not clear,
but the EU's Lisbon Treaty says that in the case of a "armed
agression" on any EU country, the other countries have "an
obligation of aid and assistance by all means in their power".
France has so far not invoked the U.S.-led NATO alliance's
mutual defence clause.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Paul Taylor)